The borehole facility at the Dr. Papa Kwasi Nduom stadium in Elmina has been fully commissioned by President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku.

The Dr. Papa Kwasi Nduom Sports complex at Elmina serves as home venue for Division One League side Elmina Sharks and Women’s Division One side Sea Lions. It’s also used by the Central Regional Football Association as a Game Centre for the Regional Juvenile Leagues.

President Simeon-Okraku was accompanied by the Chairman of the Central Regional Football Association Robert Duncan and Greater Accra Regional Football Association Chairman Samuel Aboabire. The borehole project is an initiative of the Executive Council to improve domestic competitions across the football ecosystem. This brings to two the number of projects that have already been commissioned by President Simeon-Okraku in the Central Region. As earlier announced, the Assasan Park at Ajumaki in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District was the first project to be commissioned on Saturday, June 11,2023.

The project is fully funded by proceeds from the FIFA Forward 1.0