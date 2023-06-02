3 hours ago

The President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has officially commissioned the Swedru Sports stadium borehole facility.

This brings to three, the number of borehole projects to be commissioned in the Central Region following similar events at Ajumako Assasan Park and the Dr. Papa Kwasi Nduom sports complex at Elmina.

The borehole project is the policy of the Executive Council to improve domestic competitions across the football ecosystem and also upgrade pitches across platforms.

As a result, a number of boreholes have already been constructed and commissioned in Greater Accra, Ashanti, Volta, Brong Ahafo and Central Regions with others that have yet to be commissioned by the President.

The vision is to construct as many boreholes as possible as Premier League venues, Division One League centres and regional Game Centres across the 10 football regions of Ghana.

The borehole project is fully funded by proceeds from the FIFA Forward 1.0