Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has reiterated the organization's commitment to supporting Ghanaian clubs competing in continental tournaments.

FC Samartex and Nsoatreman FC have advanced to the second round of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup, respectively.

Samartex is set to face Moroccan powerhouse Raja Casablanca, while Nsoatreman FC will take on Algeria's CS Constantine.

Reflecting on last season's successes, where Medeama SC and Dreams FC reached the group stage of their respective competitions — with Dreams FC progressing to the semi-finals of the Confederation Cup — Okraku emphasized that the GFA aims to build on these achievements.

The association is fully backing the clubs to excel in their campaigns.

"Our vision this year is to see both teams go all the way to the grand finale," Okraku stated during the CAF Coaches Symposium in Ivory Coast.

"Everybody at the FA is committed to that vision, and with the same effort and hard work, if there is success, we should be proud."

Okraku's remarks reflect the GFA's desire to see Ghanaian clubs succeed on the continental stage.

Both FC Samartex and Nsoatreman FC will be in action this weekend, representing Ghana in their respective competitions.