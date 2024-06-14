3 hours ago

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, led a high-powered delegation to pay its last respects to deceased former Black Stars physical trainer, Roy Ricky Romeo on Friday, June 14, 2024, in Accra.

A funeral has been held in honour of the late physical instructor at the LightHouse Chapel, Teshie Lascala.

The GFA was heavily represented at the funeral service with President Simeon-Okraku leading the team.

The President paid a glowing tribute to the late dynamic instructor, highlighting his immense contribution to the Black Stars and Ghana Football in general.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I say that we've lost the very dynamic, intelligent, smart and workaholic Roy at this young age," part of a tribute read on behalf of the GFA read.

"Roy contributed immensely to the Black Stars with his technical know-how and he will be sorely missed."

"You served Ghana football diligently, with an undiluted and unquestionable spirit of dedication, and for that reason, members of this beautiful family appreciate you for your hard work, dedication and excellence," the President of the GFA concluded.

Roy, known for his heroic act in 2020 when he saved a player's life during a Division One League match between Vision FC and Agbozume Weavers, joined the Black Stars backroom staff in 2021, initially under former coach Milovan Rajevac.

He continued to serve the national team, overseeing physical training sessions during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The GFA delegation also included Vice-President Mark Addo, Executive Council members, Samuel Aboabire, Nana Sarfo Oduro, and Gideon Fosu.

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey was also in attendance as well as the backroom staff of the senior national team.

General Secretary of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) Anthony Baffoe was also present.

Senior figures of the Football Association including Chief of Staff, Michael Osekre, Head of Public Relations and Strategy, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe Director of National Teams, Alex Asante and staff of the GFA, as well as Football officials from some of the regions, attended the solemn event.

GFA Communications