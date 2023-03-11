1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is poised to replace Richard 'Olele' Kingson as the goalkeeper's trainer of the senior national team.

According to a report filed by Kessben Media, the former West Ham, Birmingham City goalkeeper has been axed from his role as the goalkeeper's coach since Chris Hughton was appointed as the new coach of the Black Stars.

It further adds that an expatriate will be appointed to occupy that role by the GFA before Ghana's game against Angola.

Veteran Irishman with Ghanaian father Chris Hughton was appointed as the coach of the Black Stars last month as a replacement for Otto Addo who left the job after Ghana's group stage exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Richard Kingson has had two spells as the goalkeeper's trainer of the Black Stars first from 2017-2019 before returning for a second spell a year ago.

Ghana will face Angola in a double header in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers on 23rd and 27th of March.