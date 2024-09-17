7 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has formally reported the conduct of several betting companies to the Gaming Commission of Ghana for engaging in unauthorised betting on matches organised and sanctioned by the GFA.

In its report, the GFA highlighted that these betting platforms, including Soccabet, Sportybet, Football.com, and ilotbet, are offering betting services on GFA matches without proper authorisation.

The Association has called for urgent action, requesting the Gaming Commission to investigate the companies and take necessary measures to stop their unauthorised operations.

The Gaming Commission of Ghana, responsible for licensing gaming operators and overseeing promotions involving games of chance, has been urged to ensure that these betting companies cease their unauthorised use of GFA match data.

This practice, according to the GFA, infringes on the association's legal rights and violates its rules and regulations.

The GFA maintains a strict policy against unauthorised betting on football matches due to the potential threat it poses to the integrity of the sport and the reputation of the association.

Unlicensed betting on matches is seen as a risk to fair play, and the GFA is determined to protect its competitions.

This action follows a stern warning issued by GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku during the 30th Ordinary Congress at the GFA Technical Centre, where he reiterated that no betting company has been authorised to offer odds on Ghana Premier League (GPL) matches.

"We have not licensed any betting company to take odds on our games," Simeon-Okraku stated, emphasizing that the GFA's legal team will actively pursue companies violating these policies.

While the GFA remains open to partnerships with betting companies, the President stressed that these partnerships will only be entertained if the companies adhere to all necessary regulations and obtain proper authorisation from the Association.