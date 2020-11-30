5 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), wishes to announce ZAZ Produkte, a German sports clothing company as the official referee kit sponsor for a period of three football seasons.

The partnership which was led by Club Consult Africa, the local representative of the German firm, takes immediate effect from the 2020/2021 season that kicked off on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Under this partnership agreement, ZAZ Produkte through Club Consult Africa, will provide the GFA with Referee kits each year for the duration of the contract.

The deal will ensure that Club Consult Africa makes available, referee shirts, shorts and socks during the three-year period.

Referees and Assistant Referees in the Premier League, the Division One League and the Women’s Premier League will benefit from the deal.

ZAZ Produkte is a company for Sports Clothing and all sort of Gloves in Germany and having Manufacturing unit in Pakistan. They are represented in Ghana by Club Consult Africa, a Sports Management Company with expertise in Athlete Management, Representation, and Consultation.

In a letter to the Association, ZAZ Produkte's Naveed Saroya stated "We are delighted to thank you and your team for accepting our sponsorship (Referee Kits) and partnership. We assure you that our partnership will lead the football sports industry in Ghana to the new era and we will put our best efforts to develop sports industry through our clothing and sports equipment in Ghana and Africa. Thanking you once again for believing in our Company ZAZ Produkte.

"We would like to thank you once again for your kind acceptance of our brand sponsorship in regards of Referee kits through our representative Club Consult Africa (CCA)". the statement added

The Ghana Football Association is extremely happy to welcome ZAZ Produkte Germany into our fold as the Association continues to build the right environment and provide the requisite equipment for excellence in officiating by Ghanaian Referees across the football ecosystem" responded the General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq).