1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unveiled a landmark partnership with Adesa Production Limited (APL) to oversee the production and broadcast of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

As part of the agreement, each of the 18 Ghana Premier League (GPL) clubs will receive GHS 1 million before the start of the new campaign.

"Through this unique partnership with Adesa Productions, each one of our GPL clubs will, before the start of the league season, receive the amount of a million Ghana cedis each,” GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku announced.

"This is not a grant; it is a firm commitment by the Football Association, Adesa Productions, and the government," he emphasized.

Under the new model, fans will enjoy enhanced access to domestic football, with a minimum of three live matches broadcast each weekend. Additionally, all 18 league matches per round will be repackaged into highlight shows to ensure comprehensive coverage and fan engagement.

To further encourage competitiveness, clubs will receive additional financial incentives based on their final positions in the league standings.

This bold initiative is aimed at increasing the economic viability of GPL clubs, improving club operations, and attracting greater investments and sponsorships into Ghanaian football. The GFA hopes this financial injection will help curb player exodus, allowing clubs to retain their top talents and even attract foreign players.

The GFA has also recently entered strategic partnerships with Lele Tasty Foods Ghana Limited and Kasapreko Company Limited, underlining its ongoing commitment to elevating the standard of football in Ghana.

The 2025/26 Ghana Premier League is scheduled to kick off on the weekend of September 12.