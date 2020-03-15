57 minutes ago

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum says that the GFA will in the coming days announce new partners.

The sponsors will include official insurance partners for the Ghana Premier League, official beverage sponsors and also official travel partners.

The Ghana Premier League is without any sponsor aside the TV rights holder StarTimes and the FA is working assiduously to help get some on board.

"There was a meeting on Thursday and in the coming days we shall unveil an insurance partner for the league, we shall unveil an official beverage partner of the league and official travel partner of the league." he told Starr Fm.

"In terms of headline sponsor I think negotiations are far advance 70-80% If I'm not mistaken, hopefully we will be able to do something before the resumption of the second round after the first round.

He also gave an assurance that negotiations are far advanced and very soon a headline sponsor will be announced latest by the beginning of the second round.

"Talks are ongoing,contracts will have to be signed, drafted gone through query stages,gone through approval stages before green light could be given for an announcement" he added

Going into match day 14, the league is without any sponsor but that may soon be about to change.