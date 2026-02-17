2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association says it is offering its full support to Black Stars deputy captain Thomas Partey as he faces ongoing legal proceedings in the United Kingdom.

The 32 year old is confronting additional rape charges, bringing the total number of allegations to offences involving four women. He has denied all accusations.

‎Speaking to Asaase Radio, GFA president Kurt Okraku said the association remains in regular contact with the midfielder and is confident he is coping with the situation.

‎“Thomas Partey is our deputy captain and a key member of the Black Stars. The GFA will never ignore any situation involving a player like Partey,” Okraku said.

‎“We’re in constant contact with him, and he is in a good frame of mind despite what we read online. He has a strong mindset and is preparing to represent Ghana at the World Cup.”

‎Partey is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 13 March. The alleged incidents are reported to have taken place between 2020 and 2022, following a complaint made in February 2022 and subsequently investigated by the Metropolitan Police.

‎He was previously granted conditional bail after pleading not guilty to earlier charges.

‎Okraku described the period as challenging for the player but insisted the association’s backing remains firm.

‎“Thomas Partey knows our position. We stand shoulder to shoulder with him during these difficult times,” he said. “I’m very positive that despite all that is happening, Partey will show up for the World Cup.”

