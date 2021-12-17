1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association(GFA) has suspended indefinitely plans to introduce the Super League competition for the Division One League after a meeting on Friday.

Clubs in the Division One have been up in arms with the GFA following the planned introduction of the Super League which would have started in the 2022/2023 season.

The GFA’s decision, if allowed, will see 30 Division One League (DOL) clubs being relegated at the end of the 2021/2022 season to pave way for the novelty 18-club league.

The structure is such that, three relegated clubs in the ongoing Ghana premier league would join the top five teams in each of the three zones in the current division one league structure to form the Super League, while the remaining clubs would drop to a regional championship.

Each regional championship will be made up of 16 clubs.

This structure has been rejected by the clubs who say they are been demoted to division two leading to a meeting at the FA secretariat at the invitation of the football association.

It has been resolved that, the competition is halted until further notice.

The novelty Super Cup would have been managed by the Ghana Football Association as the Premier League will be managed by an autonomous body.

Clubs had concerns that the decision to suspend the Super League was taken at congress and would require a similar route to scrap it but the GFA has allayed their fears that there is no legislative backing to the new competition so it can be suspended.