5 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), will on Monday, December 21, 2020 announce the fixtures for the 2020/2021 Women's Premier League season.

The Women’s Premier League is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 following consultations with stakeholders.

The GFA hereby informs Women’s Premier League clubs, referees, VMO’s and stakeholders to take note of the new date.

The Ghana Women’s Premier League (WPL) is the top Division league for Women's football in Ghana. It was first launched in 2012.

The league is played in two divisions, after the league stage, both division winners meet in a championship final to declare the Champions for the season.