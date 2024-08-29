2 hours ago

In a groundbreaking move for Ghanaian football, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to announce the first-ever batch of professional referees to be employed on a full-time basis.

This historic development, revealed by GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku during the 30th Ordinary Congress at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram, marks a significant milestone in the professionalization of football in Ghana.

The initial cohort will include five male and five female referees, making it the first time in the country’s history that referees will be fully dedicated to their officiating roles as full-time professionals.

This initiative forms part of the GFA's broader strategy to elevate the quality and professionalism of officiating across all levels of Ghanaian football.

President Simeon-Okraku highlighted the importance of this step for the growth of the sport in Ghana.

"This is a significant step in our efforts to professionalize all aspects of football in Ghana. By employing referees on a full-time basis, we are ensuring that they have the time, resources, and support needed to perform at the highest level," he stated.

The introduction of full-time referees is anticipated to enhance the overall standard of officiating in the country, addressing longstanding concerns over the quality and consistency of refereeing.

This move will allow referees to focus exclusively on their roles, without the distraction of other jobs, ultimately raising the bar for officiating standards.

The GFA’s decision to include both male and female referees in this program also underscores its commitment to promoting gender equality within football, providing equal opportunities for male and female officials to thrive in their careers.

The official announcement of the first batch of full-time referees is expected in the coming days, heralding a new era for refereeing in Ghana and setting a precedent for further professional advancements in the country's football landscape.