1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has decided on an investment of $280,000 into a strategy to improve competitions via the provision of mechanized boreholes at game centres across the country.

President Kurt E.S Okraku announced this during a working visit to the Tamale Stadium annex and the Tamale Kaladan Park on Thursday, August 06, 2020.

The borehole project will be used to develop Premier League, Division One League, Women’s Premier League and Game centres of Regional Football Associations.

The mechanized borehole strategy will be funded via the FIFA Forward 1.0 programme.