1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association has announce that the second transfer window of the 2019/20 season will open on the midnight of Monday, March 16, 2020.

This is in accordance with the GFA Regulations which makes provisions for the re-opening of registration of players within the football season.

The window is scheduled to close midnight Monday, April 13, 2020.

All participating clubs in the Premiership and the second tier are expected to complete their second window signings before this deadline.

Again, clubs are to note that there shall be strict enforcement to the directive. Delays and excuses would not be tolerated.