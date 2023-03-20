41 minutes ago

Vice President Mark Addo led a delegation from the Ghana Football Association for the Akwasidae festival at Manhyia Palace, on Sunday.

He was accompanied by Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton, Assistant Coach George Boateng and Chairman of the Division One League Board who also doubles as Vice Chairman of the Black Stars management committee Akwasi Agyemang.

The visit was to demonstrate their commitment to the people of Kumasi and the Ashanti Kingdom. Akwasidae which is a major event in the Ashanti region, was held at Manhyia Palace, and the delegation from the GFA was warmly received by the traditional authorities and well wishers.

The Akwasidae Festival is celebrated by the Ashanti people and chiefs in Ashanti as well as the Ashanti diaspora. The festival is celebrated on a Sunday, once every six weeks.

The Black Stars will be playing in Kumasi for the first time since, Friday, March 25, 2022 when they played out a 0-0 draw in the 1st leg of the FIFA World Cup play-off against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Chris Hughton will succeed Otto Addo following successful negotiations with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Football Association.

He previously managed a number of top-tier teams in England, including, Tottenham Hortspur, Norwich City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.