34 minutes ago

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association(GFA) will hold a meeting today about the vacant technical director job.

The GFA technical director’s office became vacant in March 2020 after Francis Oti Akenten’s 10-year service came to an end on March 31.

According to the GFA, three local coaches together with three expatriates have been interviewed for the vacant job after a shortlist.

However, report says German trainer, Winfried Schäfer and younger brother of Yusif Chibash, Abdul Faisal are leading the race for the vacant position.

The Ghana FA is expected to name a new technical director, assistant technical director and director of coaching education this month.

The new technical director will be responsible for the technical development and progress of the GFA, including planning and executing long-term policies for the association.

The successful candidate is expected to raise the standard of coaching in the country with innovative ideas, both on and off the pitch, to ensure development in all the junior national teams, the Black Stars, the Black Queens, the Black Stars B and the U-23 team.