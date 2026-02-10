3 hours ago

Legendary Ghanaian highlife musician and Afrobeat pioneer Ebo Taylor has passed away at the age of 90, the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has confirmed.

Taylor died in the early hours of Saturday, February 7, 2026, at the Saltpond Hospital, according to a statement from the union. Announcing his passing, MUSIGA President Bessa Simons described the loss as profound, noting that “Ghana and indeed the world has lost a great son.”

His death comes just weeks after he marked his 90th birthday and only a day after the official launch of the Ebo Taylor Festival, an initiative created to celebrate and preserve his immense musical contributions. Paying tribute, MUSIGA wrote: “Uncle Ebo Taylor, rest in perfect peace.”

Born Deroy Taylor on January 6, 1936, in Cape Coast, Ebo Taylor emerged as one of the most influential figures in Ghanaian music history.

Over a career spanning more than six decades, he redefined highlife by fusing it with jazz, funk, soul and traditional African rhythms, helping to lay the foundations for modern Afrobeat.

He rose to prominence in the late 1950s as a member of pioneering groups such as the Stargazers and the Broadway Dance Band.

In 1962, Taylor took his Black Star Highlife Band to London, where he collaborated with a new generation of African musicians, including Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti.

His time abroad further broadened his musical vision before he returned to Ghana to become a sought-after producer and arranger, working with celebrated artists such as Pat Thomas and C.K. Mann.

Decades later, Taylor’s music experienced a global revival, finding new audiences far beyond Ghana’s borders. International producers sampled his work, most notably American R&B star Usher, who drew from Taylor’s song Heaven for She Don’t Know featuring Ludacris.

His later albums, including Love and Death (2008), Appia Kwa Bridge (2012), and Yen Ara (2018), were widely praised for their depth and timeless sound.

Even in his late 80s, Taylor remained creatively active. His most recent project, Ebo Taylor JID022, released in 2025 as part of the Jazz Is Dead series, reaffirmed his enduring relevance and artistic vitality.

In its tribute, MUSIGA hailed him as “Saltpond’s light, Ghana’s legend, and the world’s icon,” noting that he formed and led more than a dozen bands during his lifetime, with his final group being the Ebo Taylor and Family Band.

Ebo Taylor’s death has triggered an outpouring of grief from musicians, cultural figures and fans across Ghana and the global music community. Many credit him with elevating West African music onto the world stage and inspiring generations of artists who continue to draw from his rich and innovative sound.