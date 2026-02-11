4 hours ago

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has announced that Ghana is pursuing a deliberate investment-led strategy for managing its mineral resources through the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF).

Speaking at the 32nd Africa Mining Indaba in Cape Town, during a panel discussion on “How close is Africa to real regional and continental integration?”, Minister Buah explained that the approach is designed to enable Ghana to participate more meaningfully in the mineral value chain while securing long-term national benefits from the sector.

“Through MIIF, Ghana is deliberately taking an investment perspective to mineral resources. It allows us to invest mineral revenues in assets that can generate sustainable returns for the country, rather than relying solely on royalties and taxes,” he said.

The four-day conference, held under the theme “Stronger Together: Progress Through Partnerships,” brought together governments, mining companies, investors, and financiers from across the global mining value chain to discuss investment opportunities, policy reforms, and the future of mining in Africa.

Minister Buah explained that MIIF was established to allow the state to take equity positions in mining-related ventures, including infrastructure and downstream projects. This approach is intended to attract private capital while reducing dependence on traditional fiscal instruments like taxes and royalties.

“Investors want predictability and seriousness of purpose. An institution like MIIF demonstrates that Ghana is not only regulating the sector but also investing alongside partners for mutual benefit,” he added.

He noted that the MIIF framework aligns with Ghana’s broader industrialisation and regional integration agenda, particularly within ECOWAS, where cross-border mineral value chains and shared infrastructure projects are increasingly being explored.

“There is strong potential for mineral-linked investments that cut across borders. Investment vehicles such as MIIF can support regional projects that may be too small for individual countries but become viable collectively,” Minister Buah said.

On governance, he stressed that investment must be supported by regulatory certainty, credible geological data, and responsible environmental management—key factors in attracting patient capital into the sector.

Addressing illegal mining, Buah reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting legitimate investments while pursuing a balanced strategy that combines enforcement with community engagement and formalisation.