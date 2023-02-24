Ghana - Africa Cup of Nations qualifying update

1 hour ago

The March international break is around the corner as Ghana return to action for the first time after their disappointing Qatar World Cup exploits, with fans tuning into Ghana livescore to track the Black Stars’ performances in March.

Grief over Christian Atsu's tragic death in a cataclysmic earthquake in Turkey is still overwhelming, but it will be an added motive for the Black Stars to step up in the upcoming March fixtures.

Atsu's coffin arrived home in Ghana, where he will have a 'befitting burial,' with the nation mourning one of its leading sportsmen, as per The Sun.

Meanwhile, another failed attempt to make it out of the World Cup group stages resulted in the dismissal of head coach Otto Addo in the aftermath, with former Brighton & Hove Albion boss Hughton filling the vacancy.

Despite helping the country return to the world's biggest international football stage after missing out in 2018, Addo renounced his position after Ghana failed to reach the knockouts for the first time since 2010.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Hughton, who was a technical advisor to the Black Stars for the World Cup, has taken over the reins, marking his return to management after nearly two years.

His last job as chief of staff was at Nottingham Forest, but after overseeing six defeats in the Tricky Trees’ opening seven matches of the 2021/22 season, he left the club.

Despite boasting an impressive managerial career in English football, this will be Hughton's first foray into international waters, starting with Ghana's upcoming challenges in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana vs Angola

The 64-year-old will make his touchline debut on March 20 when the Black Stars entertain Angola in the third round of Group E on home turf, looking to solidify their place at the summit.

Following a thumping 3-0 home triumph over minnows Madagascar in the curtain-raising outing, Ghana spurned an early lead in a closely-contested 1-1 draw at Central Africa on matchday two.

However, they head into round three as Group E pacesetters, albeit on goal difference alone, with second-placed Angola touching down in the country to spoil Hughton's inauguration party.

Ghana's H2H record against the Black Antelopes is relatively sparse, though they've kept a clean sheet in both international duels in the 21st century (W1, D1).

Therefore, Hughton's men should feel firmly in the driver's seat to pay tribute to Atsu in front of their home supporters.

Angola vs Ghana

A week after welcoming Angola to the Cape Coast Stadium, Ghana will travel to Luanda for the reverse fixture to fulfil their final international assignment in March.

Like the Black Stars, Pedro Goncalves' charges have racked up four points from their opening two qualifiers, but an underwhelming 1-1 draw at Madagascar last time out left more than a few eyebrows raised.

Yet to keep a clean sheet in the ongoing qualifying campaign, Angola would be right to worry about their prospects against Ghana, given they went down 1-0 at home in their only previous AFCON encounter.

With Hughton at the helm and the Ayew brothers thriving again in the Premier League, the Black Stars have every reason to look forward to the awaiting international break.