Ghana has earmarked GH¢150 million to support the Black Stars’ preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to the Chairman of Parliament’s Select Committee on Sports, Ernest Norgbey.

‎The funding allocation was confirmed ahead of what will be Ghana’s fifth appearance at the global tournament. The Black Stars have been drawn in Group L alongside Panama, England and Croatia for the competition, which will be staged across United States, Canada and Mexico.

‎Speaking to Citi Sports, Norgbey said the allocation is designed to ensure the national team is comprehensively prepared well before the tournament begins.

‎“When you talk of funding, the government has allocated about GH¢150 million for the preparation as we speak now,” he said.

‎He explained that although financial support is expected from FIFA, those funds may not arrive in time to meet the immediate demands of pre-tournament activities.

‎“But we still need funding because, yes, we know that FIFA will be giving us some amount of money, but that amount of money will not come before even the preparation,” he noted.

While details of how the GH¢150 million will be distributed have not been made public, the Black Stars are scheduled to face Germany, Austria and Mexico during the next international window as part of their build-up.

‎Ghana will open their World Cup campaign against Panama on 17 June, before facing England on 23 June and concluding their group-stage fixtures against Croatia on 27 June, as they aim to make a deep run on football’s biggest stage.