4 hours ago

Richard Obeng, head coach of Ghana’s national Amputee Football team, has revealed frustrations over initial difficulties in meeting with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, following their recent triumph in the African Amputee Football Cup of Nations (AAFCON) in Egypt, securing their second consecutive title.

Upon their return, the team visited various dignitaries, including former President John Mahama, to garner support amid financial challenges. However, their attempts to meet with the Sports Minister were met with unexpected hurdles.

Obeng disclosed in an interview with Akoma FM in Kumasi that the Minister expressed dissatisfaction with the team's engagements with other individuals prior to approaching the Ministry.

"We did not intend to seek support elsewhere before visiting the Ministry," Obeng clarified. "After our tournament victory, we visited Pastor Adom Kyei to express gratitude for purchasing jerseys. This was purely a gesture of thanks as we had no jerseys at the time."

Obeng highlighted discrepancies in communication, stating, "The NSA claimed ignorance of our return and trophy. Our return date was known to them."

The breakthrough came following their meeting with former President John Mahama, which appeared to catalyze action from the Ministry.

"We were only contacted after meeting with Ex-President Mahama," Obeng noted. "Before that, we had requested a suitable date to present the trophy to the Minister but received no response until after meeting the Ex-President."

Despite initial challenges, Obeng remains hopeful for increased support and recognition for amputee football in Ghana.