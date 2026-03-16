2 days ago

The discussions also covered educational partnerships, defence cooperation and cybersecurity

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, has announced that Ghana and Belarus will commence negotiations on a visa waiver agreement aimed at deepening diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries.

The announcement follows a meeting between Ablakwa and Belarus’ Foreign Minister, Maxim Ryzhenkov, who recently made an official visit to Ghana.

In a statement after the discussions, Ablakwa described the visit as “memorable and impactful,” noting that the two sides focused on strengthening cooperation across several strategic sectors.

The proposed visa waiver agreement is expected to facilitate easier travel between Ghana and Belarus, potentially boosting diplomatic engagement, trade, educational exchanges, and broader bilateral cooperation.

Ablakwa added that both countries reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining long-standing relations while exploring new areas for collaboration.

Beyond the visa initiative, the discussions also touched on mechanised agriculture and tractor production, which Ghana intends to leverage to support the Feed Ghana Initiative championed by President John Dramani Mahama.

Other areas of focus included educational partnerships, defence cooperation, and cybersecurity collaboration, all identified as key sectors for expanding Ghana–Belarus relations.

Ablakwa expressed optimism about the future of the bilateral relationship, highlighting that ongoing engagements signal a positive trajectory for cooperation between the two nations.