The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation (MoCD) and the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMeT) welcomed a delegation from India’s Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) on Monday, September 16, 2024.

This visit was part of a study tour aimed at enhancing the resilience of Ghana’s telecommunications infrastructure.

Focusing on disaster preparedness and infrastructure fortification, the visit provided an opportunity for Ghana to leverage CDRI’s global expertise and share experiences in building resilient telecom systems.

Mr. Alexander Yaw Arphul, Chief Director of the MoCD, received the delegation on behalf of Sector Minister Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (MP). He underscored the critical role of partnerships in safeguarding the country’s telecommunications infrastructure, stating, “Telecommunications infrastructure is the backbone of national security and disaster management. This collaboration will equip us to better withstand the impacts of climate change and improve our early warning systems.”

Mr. Arphul also highlighted Ghana’s commitment to the Early Warning for All (EW4ALL) initiative, championed by the United Nations Secretary-General. “This visit reinforces our dedication to ensuring that every person on earth is protected by early warning systems by 2027, as envisioned by the EW4ALL initiative,” he added.

Dr. Eric Assuman, Director-General of GMeT, spoke about the agency’s achievements in early warning interventions that have helped mitigate disaster impacts in Ghana. He noted that the study tour would provide a platform for both countries to strengthen their collaborative efforts, emphasizing the importance of cooperation among telecom operators, policymakers, and disaster management agencies to ensure resilient infrastructure.

Dr. Bishop Samuel Antwi-Gyekyi, Director of Research, Statistics, and Information Management (RSIM) at the ministry, expressed optimism about the outcomes of the study tour, stating, “We are confident that this collaboration will lead to fruitful discussions and partnerships that will shape our strategies for disaster resilience in the telecommunications sector.”

Mr. Anshul Yadan, Advisor for Telecom from CDRI India, explained that Ghana is the second country outside Asia, after India, where CDRI is working on telecommunications resilience. “We see this as an opportunity to contribute to Africa’s development while learning from Ghana’s experiences. Our goal is to foster knowledge-sharing across our member states,” Yadan said.

Dr. Ramraj Narasimhan, Senior Director at CDRI, presented critical data on the global impact of disasters on telecommunications infrastructure, noting that the average annual loss due to disasters is approximately $672 million globally. “In 2021 alone, losses in the telecommunications sector amounted to $422 billion, including both disaster-related damage and service outages,” he said. He also cited examples from Asia, such as the 2015 earthquake in Nepal, which disrupted telecom services for over a month.

Mr. Yadan reaffirmed CDRI’s commitment to working with Ghana’s telecommunications sector to mitigate the effects of disasters and build stronger systems. “We are here to learn, share best practices, and support the development of disaster-resilient telecom networks across Africa,” he remarked.

The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, in collaboration with key agencies such as the National Communications Authority (NCA), National Information Technology Agency (NITA), Cyber Security Authority, and GMeT, is set to partner with CDRI to enhance Ghana’s telecom resilience.

Key officials present at the meeting included Mr. Alfred Nortey, Director of Finance and Administration (F&A); Mr. Emmanuel Ofori, Director of Policy, Planning, Budgeting, Monitoring, and Evaluation (PPBME); and several Deputy Directors from the ministry, along with representatives from GMeT.