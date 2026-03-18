55 minutes ago

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has commenced training for the first batch of newly recruited personnel following the completion of this year’s recruitment exercise.

In a press release issued on March 17, 2026, the military confirmed that 2,000 recruits have been selected, forming the first of four batches expected for the year.

The selected recruits are required to report to designated centres across Ghana’s 16 regions on Wednesday, March 18, at 9:00 a.m., where they will receive their appointment letters and prospectus ahead of the start of training.

GAF encouraged applicants who were deferred during the screening process due to curable medical conditions to seek treatment, assuring them of a second opportunity for review at no cost.

Notably, the first batch includes 18 individuals who were injured during last year’s El-Wak Stadium stampede, as well as five others sponsored by families of victims of the incident.

The military said the inclusion forms part of efforts to support those affected by the tragedy.

GAF expressed appreciation to the 16 regional administrations for their support in organising the recruitment process, noting that the decentralised approach aligns with government directives to make recruitment more accessible to applicants across the country.

The military urged remaining applicants to remain patient as selection continues for the other batches. It added that high-performing candidates from the aptitude test pool may still be considered in subsequent phases of the recruitment exercise.

Additionally, GAF disclosed that a directive is under review to facilitate recruitment for individuals from Sikaman, who assisted in rescue efforts during last year’s helicopter crash.

If approved, these individuals are expected to be considered for inclusion in the second batch of recruits.

The Ghana Armed Forces reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a transparent and inclusive recruitment process, while building a disciplined and capable force to serve the nation.