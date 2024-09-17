7 hours ago

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) held its 41st Ceremonial Guard Changing parade at the Jubilee House, with Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, Chief of the Defence Staff, joining the Commander-in-Chief and government officials to witness the event.

The quarterly ceremony saw the Ghana Air Force hand over responsibility to the Ghana Army, emphasizing the importance of alertness, readiness and maximum security at the seat of government.

The Ceremonial Guard Change, also known as the Changing of the Guard, is a time-honoured tradition in many countries, including Ghana. The significance of this ceremony includes:

Symbol of National Security: The guard change represents the transfer of responsibility for securing the seat of government, emphasizing the importance of national security.

Display of Military Discipline: The ceremony showcases the discipline, precision, and professionalism of the armed forces.

Representation of National Pride: The guard change is a symbol of national pride, reflecting Ghana’s history, culture, and sovereignty.

Demonstration of Continuity: The ceremony ensures continuity of security responsibility, reassuring citizens of the government’s commitment to safety.

Honoring Tradition: The ceremony upholds military traditions, preserving historical customs and practices.

Showcasing Inter-Service Cooperation: The rotation of guards between the Ghana Army, Navy, and Air Force demonstrates inter-service cooperation and unity.

Representation of Government Stability: The guard change reinforces the stability and continuity of government, reassuring citizens and international partners.

Also present at the ceremony were Sergeant Majors of GAF, pupils and students from selected schools.

The Ceremonial Guard Change at the Jubilee House serves as a visual representation of Ghana’s commitment to national security, military discipline, and national pride.