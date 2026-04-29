Ghana banking sector assets rise to GHc465bn amid improving stability – BoG report

Ghana’s banking sector continues to show signs of recovery and resilience, with total industry assets rising to GH¢465.4 billion as of February 2026, according to the latest Monetary Policy Report released by the Bank of Ghana.

The report indicates a 21% year-on-year growth in total assets, reflecting a more stable and sustainable expansion compared to the previous year. This growth is largely driven by stronger domestic asset accumulation and improved funding conditions.

A notable development highlighted in the report is the increasing share of domestic assets in banks’ balance sheets. Domestic assets now account for 93.8% of total industry assets, up from 88% recorded a year earlier, signalling reduced exposure to external risks and a stronger focus on the local market.

Investment activity played a significant role in the sector’s performance, with total investments rising sharply by 57.5% to GH¢192.8 billion. This growth was mainly supported by a surge in short-term instruments, which expanded by 130.1%, reflecting favourable money market yields and more active liquidity management by banks.

On the liabilities side, deposits remained the primary source of funding, increasing by 18% to GH¢338.5 billion. The growth was largely driven by domestic deposits, suggesting renewed public confidence in the banking system.

The sector’s capital base also improved considerably, with shareholders’ funds rising by 44.1% to GH¢60.6 billion. This was attributed to strong profitability and ongoing recapitalisation efforts across the industry.

Although credit growth slowed during the period, analysts view this as a deliberate and cautious approach by banks to strengthen asset quality and manage risks amid a stabilising economic environment.

Overall, the report points to a banking sector that is not only expanding but doing so on stronger fundamentals, positioning it to play a more effective role in supporting Ghana’s economic recovery.