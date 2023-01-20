The intensive training the Black Asteroids went through in Accra paid off on Thursday when Ghana took on her opponents on Match Day one of week two of the FIFA_e Nations Cup 2023 qualifiers.
The Black Asteroids drew 2-2 against Morocco who is the top-ranked nation in Africa. The Ghanaian team also went on to beat the Middle East’s second ranked team, Saudi Arabia (2-0). In the third match, the Black Asteroids suffered a 2-0 loss to Lebanon but Ghana was awarded 3 goals and 3 points due to a sanction imposed on them in relation to match violation (including a player that was not in their submitted 23-man squad).
This was due to the proactiveness of the team manager Emmanuel Lawson – as he alerted the FIFA Officials on time to take action against the Lebanese side.
The team is progressing and showing promising signs for a better future. Ghana Football Association flew the team to a server location in Dubai to compete on equal grounds with the other nations.
Ghana Football Association and all gamers in Ghana wish the team the very best in their Match-day two fixtures.
Find the Group standings in the table below:
