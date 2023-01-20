3 hours ago

The intensive training the Black Asteroids went through in Accra paid off on Thursday when Ghana took on her opponents on Match Day one of week two of the FIFA_e Nations Cup 2023 qualifiers.

The Black Asteroids drew 2-2 against Morocco who is the top-ranked nation in Africa. The Ghanaian team also went on to beat the Middle East’s second ranked team, Saudi Arabia (2-0). In the third match, the Black Asteroids suffered a 2-0 loss to Lebanon but Ghana was awarded 3 goals and 3 points due to a sanction imposed on them in relation to match violation (including a player that was not in their submitted 23-man squad).

This was due to the proactiveness of the team manager Emmanuel Lawson – as he alerted the FIFA Officials on time to take action against the Lebanese side.

The team is progressing and showing promising signs for a better future. Ghana Football Association flew the team to a server location in Dubai to compete on equal grounds with the other nations.

Ghana Football Association and all gamers in Ghana wish the team the very best in their Match-day two fixtures.

