2 hours ago

The Ghana Health Service (GHS), has raised public alert over a sharp rise in seasonal influenza cases across parts of the country, warning Ghanaians to adhere strictly to preventive health measures as the annual flu season reaches its peak.

In an official statement signed by the Acting Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, and issued on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, the Service confirmed that the current outbreak involves two major strains of the influenza virus — Influenza A (H3N2) and H1N1 — both of which are common causes of the seasonal flu globally.

According to the GHS, the surge in reported cases has been concentrated mainly in the Greater Accra, Central, Bono, and Eastern Regions, coinciding with the traditional flu season, which typically intensifies during the country’s cooler months.

Health experts say the climatic conditions during this period often create favourable environments for viral transmission.

Symptoms And Transmission

The Service outlined that individuals infected with the flu virus may experience sudden onset of fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headache, and fatigue.

Transmission occurs primarily through respiratory droplets released when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, as well as through contact with contaminated surfaces.

The GHS further cautioned that the risk of spread is significantly higher in crowded environments such as schools, dormitories, transport hubs, and markets, where people are in close contact.

Vulnerable Groups

Health authorities identified children and adolescents, particularly those in schools, as among the most at-risk groups during this period.

Other vulnerable populations include the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic illnesses such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease.

Preventive Measures for the Public

The Ministry of Health urged citizens to take personal responsibility by adhering to preventive measures such as:

1. Seeking medical attention early when flu-like symptoms develop.

2. Staying home when unwell to prevent spreading the infection to others.

3. Maintaining good hygiene practices—including regular handwashing with soap and water, covering coughs and sneezes, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.

4. Avoiding crowded areas and minimizing close contact with people showing symptoms.

5. Wearing face masks in crowded settings.

Health System Response

To address the growing situation, the Ghana Health Service has activated a multi-level response that includes:

Enhanced surveillance and rapid diagnostic testing at health facilities nationwide.

Dissemination of updated case management protocols to guide clinicians.

Public sensitization campaigns through media and community networks.

Close coordination with regional health directorates to ensure prompt and effective containment measures.

Schools Under Watch as Reopening Continues

With schools across the country now reopened, the GHS emphasized that the education sector remains a critical area of concern due to the potential for rapid transmission among students.

The Service said it is working closely with the Ghana Education Service (GES) to reinforce preventive guidelines within schools.

Dr. Akoriyea advised school authorities, parents, and students to remain vigilant and adhere to recommended hygiene and health safety practices to protect learners and staff alike.

Government’s Assurance

The Ministry of Health and the GHS have assured the public that all necessary measures are in place to manage and contain the outbreak. Authorities called for collective action from all stakeholders, including communities, institutions, and individuals, to reduce the spread of the virus.

“The cooperation of all stakeholders is vital in protecting yourself, your family, and your community,” the statement emphasized.