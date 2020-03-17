1 hour ago

Homebase TV is set to telecast the first ever all exclusive Ghana Beach Soccer show beginning Wednesday 17th March 2020.

The Accra based network has gone into a partnership with the pioneering President of the sand based sport Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, which would also include other sports and non sports content.

The first episode of "The Game - Ghana Beach Soccer" would be aired at 7pm on the station that broadcasts in both English and Twi languages.

Below is the full release from Homebase TV.

HomeBase TV is excited and thrilled to announce that we have secured the services of Ghanaian broadcaster and sports media consultant Yaw Ampofo Ankrah as Creative Director.

Among other services, Mr Ampofo-Ankrah will be creating on air content, organising sports events and as well as provide specialised training for HomeBase TV presenters and reporters.

As a relatively young and progressive media brand, with seven years under our belt, HomeBase TV is particularly delighted about securing the services of the former BBC and Supersport reporter to compliment and support our young talented presenters.

We are confident that Mr Ampofo Ankrah will bring his rich international and local experience on board in our quest to bring our viewers quality, relevant and diverse content.

HomeBase TV believes the addition of a brand in the person of Mr Ampofo Ankrah would enhance our quest to keep serving audiences with the very best television content.

We once again welcome Mr Ampofo Ankrah to the Homebase TV family and wish him the very best of success.