56 minutes ago

Ghana emerged victorious in the first edition of the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup, defeating Nigeria 3-1 in a penalty shootout.

The match, held in Kumasi, saw the Black Princesses take the lead in the first half through captain Stella Nyamekye, who converted a penalty in the 38th minute.

Despite Nigeria's efforts to find an equalizer, Ghana held onto their lead going into halftime. In the second half, Nigeria continued to apply pressure, but Ghana's goalkeeper Afi Amenyaku made crucial saves to keep Nigeria at bay.

However, in the 86th minute, Amenyaku made a mistake that allowed Flourish Sabastien to score the equalizer for Nigeria.

With the game ending 1-1 in regulation time, it went to a penalty shootout. Amenyaku redeemed herself by saving the first two penalty kicks from Nigeria.

Mary Amponsah then scored the winning goal, securing the WAFU B U-20 Girls trophy for Ghana.

It was a closely contested match, and Ghana's victory in the penalty shootout showcased their resilience and composure under pressure.

The tournament provided a platform for young female players to showcase their talent and compete at the regional level.