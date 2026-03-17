9 hours ago

The Embassy of Ghana in Qatar has announced plans to undertake an emergency evacuation exercise for Ghanaians living in that country following heightened security concerns in the region.

In a notice dated March 15, 2026, the embassy said the decision by the government follows an earlier communication issued on March 6, 2026, regarding the evolving security situation.

According to the statement, the evacuation arrangement will strictly be a one-way exercise from Qatar to Ghana.

The embassy therefore urged Ghanaians currently residing in Qatar who wish to be evacuated to immediately reconfirm their interest by submitting the biodata pages of their passports via email.

Those interested are expected to send the required information to [email protected] no later than Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

The embassy emphasised that the exercise is being organised as a precautionary measure in response to the heightened security situation in the region.

The announcement comes amid growing concerns about security developments across parts of the Middle East, prompting several countries to review contingency plans for their citizens abroad.