1 hour ago

The Ghana Black Princesses have finally received the outstanding bonuses owed to them by the Sports Ministry for their qualification to the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Originally promised $6,000 each for their contributions in the qualifying rounds, the players have now received a revised amount of $4,500.

This payment, awaited since January, comes as a significant relief to the team.

The timing of the payment is crucial, as the Black Princesses are set to compete in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia, starting August 31.

They have been placed in Group E, where they will face Japan, Austria, and New Zealand.

Despite the reduction in the promised amount, the players are relieved to have received their dues.

This financial resolution allows them to shift their focus entirely to their preparations and performances in the upcoming World Cup.