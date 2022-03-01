3 hours ago

Ghana has expressed concerns about the growing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine following the invasion by Russian forces last Thursday.

At a UN Security Council meeting held on Monday, February 28, on the crisis, Ghana expressed worry about the indiscriminate attacks in populous civilian areas in Ukraine.

The West African country, therefore, called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

“Ghana calls for the immediate and unconditional cessation of the hostilities which have resulted in the current humanitarian crisis and urges the parties to refrain from further attacks of civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with humanitarian laws,” a statement made on behalf of the country by Deputy Permanent Representative at the UN Carolyn Oppong-Ntiri said.

“We strongly call on the parties to grant unfettered access to humanitarian agencies and to guarantee their protection and safety.”

The crisis in Ukraine is escalating by the day as Russia enters Day 6 since its forces advanced towards Kyiv.

Many foreigners and some locals who are fleeing the war, have been stranded and stuck at the borders.

Mrs. Oppong-Ntiri called for “the safe passage of all civilians caught up in the war and who desire to leave Ukraine”.

The country has also urged neighbouring countries of Ukraine “to facilitate the free passage of persons fleeing the war, without discrimination, and provide them with humanitarian assistance, including medical care in line with the principles of humanity, neutrality, and impartiality”.

Last week at the final UNSC meeting before Russia besieged Ukraine, Ghana expressed solidarity with Ukraine.

“The situation has implications not only for Ukraine and its immediate neighbours but also for all our countries,” Ghana’s Permanent Representative at the UN, Harold Adlai Agyeman, stated on Wednesday, February 23.

“Security is indivisible, and the insecurity of one is the insecurity of all.”