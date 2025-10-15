4 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has held high-level bilateral talks with the Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, Li Qiang, during his official visit to Beijing, aimed at deepening the long-standing diplomatic and economic relations with China.

The meeting, which took place on Monday, marks a renewed phase in Ghana-China cooperation as both nations explore new strategic frameworks for development, investment, and mutual benefit.

Ghana and China have enjoyed more than six decades of diplomatic relations, with China emerging as one of Ghana’s top development partners in recent years.

China’s role in the infrastructure growth has been particularly visible in key sectors such as energy, roads, housing, and telecommunications — including landmark projects like the Bui Dam, Atuabo Gas Processing Plant, and numerous road networks funded through Chinese credit facilities and grants.

Against this backdrop, President Mahama’s meeting with Premier Li Qiang represents an effort to both consolidate these gains and explore new avenues of cooperation suited to Ghana’s current economic recovery agenda.

During their discussions, President Mahama expressed appreciation for China’s sustained investment and development support to Ghana, especially through grants, concessional loans, and joint ventures that have contributed significantly to national growth.

He proposed the development of a new blueprint that would guide the next stage of Ghana-China cooperation, focusing on innovation, industrialization, and inclusive economic transformation.

One of the key highlights of the talks was China’s expressed interest in supporting the flagship 24-hour economy initiative—a policy framework designed to boost productivity, create jobs, and attract investment by encouraging round-the-clock economic activity.

President Mahama emphasized that Chinese expertise and technology could play a vital role in sectors such as agriculture, agro-processing, and value addition, which are central to achieving sustainable growth under the 24-hour model.

The two leaders agreed to pursue structured agricultural cooperation aimed at enhancing productivity, technology transfer, and market access for Ghanaian products.

Another critical issue on the table was the fight against illegal small-scale mining (galamsey), a problem that has strained Ghana’s environment and governance systems in recent years.

President Mahama raised concerns about the involvement of some foreign nationals, including Chinese individuals, in illegal mining operations that have caused severe environmental degradation and revenue loss.

In response, Premier Li Qiang reaffirmed China’s commitment to collaborate with Ghana in tackling the menace. Both countries agreed to strengthen cooperation through policy enforcement, preventive measures, and joint regulatory frameworks to ensure responsible mining practices and the protection of Ghana’s natural resources.

The meeting also touched on enhancing trade, tourism, and investment. President Mahama reiterated the strategic position as the gateway to Africa and invited more Chinese investors and tourists to explore opportunities within the country’s growing markets.

He highlighted the political stability, expanding infrastructure, and proximity to regional markets as major incentives for Chinese enterprises seeking to establish or expand operations in West Africa.

Describing the discussions as “fruitful and forward-looking,” President Mahama underscored the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement between Accra and Beijing.

He expressed optimism that the outcomes of the meeting would lead to “enhanced cooperation, increased investment flows, and strengthened bilateral relations” in the years ahead.

The President’s visit to China is part of Ghana’s broader effort to reposition its economy through diversified partnerships, particularly with global economic powers that have shown long-term commitment to Africa’s development.