1 hour ago

Black Stars coach CK Akonnor has met with former Belgium and Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany amid a tour in Europe to asses Ghanaian players.

Kompany currently works as player cum manager of Belgian side Anderlecht, which was Akunnor's next destination.

Coach CK Akunnor visited the Anderlecht training grounds as part of his tour in Europe.

He also met some Ghanaian players based in Belgium‬.

Akonnor, appointed Black Stars coach in January, is currently on a player monitoring exercise as he prepares to name his maiden squad for a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Sudan next month.

A photo posted by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) captured the 45-year-old in a moment with the defender, who won the English Premier League on five occasions with Manchester City.

