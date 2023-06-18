3 hours ago

In a media appearance on Saturday, Ghana coach Chris Hughton openly acknowledged the formidable challenge awaiting his team in the upcoming TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations match against Madagascar.

Hughton emphasized the absence of easy games in football and recognized the determination of the Madagascar team, despite their current position at the bottom of Group E.

Preparation was deemed crucial by Hughton, as he expressed the need for his team to be fully ready for what he anticipated would be a demanding game.

The coach acknowledged Madagascar's strong desire to perform well and highlighted their potential to progress in the tournament.

"We have to prepare for what we think will be a difficult game. One thing that I have learnt since I have been involved is that there are no easy games. Madagascar have had a difficult group games so far but they want to do their very best they can in their last two games because they still have a possibility. So we are just preparing the heat we can for what we think will be a tough game."

Ghana's primary objective was to secure a victory, ensuring their qualification for the next edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, to be held in Cote D'Ivoire.

Hughton also underscored the significance of striking the right balance in the team's approach to the game.

This implied that Ghana would aim to combine defensive solidity with attacking prowess, ensuring a positive outcome.

Additionally, the coach's reference to having only one local player in the team hinted at the majority of Ghanaian players being based abroad.

Hughton's overall comments reflected a cautious and respectful attitude towards the forthcoming match against Madagascar.

He stressed the importance of thorough preparation and recognized the potential difficulty that lay ahead for his team.