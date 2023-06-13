27 minutes ago

In an upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualification match, Chris Hughton, the head coach of the Ghana national team, is determined to ensure that his team does not underestimate their opponents, Madagascar.

During a press conference on Tuesday, June 13, the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager highlighted that the Black Stars are approaching their preparations for the match with the same intensity and focus they would have for any other formidable adversary.

Hughton acknowledged the challenge posed by the Madagascar team and emphasized the importance of drilling his players to be fully prepared to face this tough opponent. His primary goal is to secure victory at the end of the 90 minutes.

“When we do our homework, when we watch the opposition, there isn’t one opposition that we see that we think this is going to be easy. There isn’t one. Every international team is fighting to do well. The Madagascar team will be no different,” Coach Chris Hughton said.

In their preparations for the game scheduled for Sunday, June 18, the coach and the Black Stars conducted training sessions on Monday and Tuesday. Additionally, they have planned training sessions for Wednesday and Thursday before embarking on their journey to Antananarivo for this critical AFCON qualifier.