4 hours ago

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 17: Callum Hudson-Odoi of England (centre) celebrates his goal with Eddie Nketiah during the UEFA Euro Under 21 Qualifier match between England U21 and Albania U21 at Molineux on November 17, 2020 in Wolverhampton, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Visionhaus)

Ghana coach Otto Addo has reiterated that English-born forwards Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah are welcome to join the Black Stars whenever they decide.

Both players, who remain eligible to represent Ghana despite their limited appearances for England, are still in consideration for the senior national team.

Hudson-Odoi has not played for England in over three years, while Nketiah, who featured in international friendlies last year, was left out of the squad for the European Championship.

Addo emphasized that the opportunity remains available for them to join the Black Stars.

"The door is always open," Addo said during a press conference announcing his squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

"The first time I came here as coach for the game against Nigeria, I reached out to them, but they said they needed time.

They are still not here, but players who want to join the national team should come quite early to get familiar with me, the team, and Ghana."

He added, "I have their numbers, I have called and texted them, but they are always welcome."

The Black Stars are set to host Angola on September 5, followed by a match against Niger four days later.