1 hour ago

The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, has revealed that the regional security council is working with their counterparts in Burkina Faso in intelligence sharing as part of measures to prevent extremists from entering Ghana’s Northern borders.

There is a growing concern over insurgents entering Ghana from Burkina Faso as refugees flee insurgency into Ghana.

Over 4,000 refugees have reportedly entered Ghana due to the continuous activities of violent extremists in Burkina Faso.

The Minister made the comment at a stakeholder dialogue organized by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees and the Ghana Refugee Board to discuss the emerging situation up North.

He added that relief items are also being delivered to the refugees who have fled to Ghana from Burkina Faso.

Source: citifmonline