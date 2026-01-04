3 hours ago

The Government of Ghana has voiced strong condemnation over what it describes as an unauthorised and unilateral military incursion by the United States into Venezuela, resulting in the abduction of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

In a statement issued in Accra on Sunday, January 4, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the reported incident, which is said to have occurred in the early hours of Saturday, January 3, represents a grave breach of international law and a dangerous escalation in global affairs.

Ghana stressed that it firmly rejects the unilateral use of force under any circumstances, warning that such actions violate the United Nations Charter and threaten the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of nations.

The government disclosed that it is closely following developments in Venezuela, expressing deep concern that foreign military intervention, potential occupation, and external control of a country’s natural resources could destabilise not only the region but the wider international system.

Particular alarm was raised over comments attributed to U.S. President Donald Trump, suggesting that the United States could “run” Venezuela during a transition period and involve major American oil companies in managing the country’s resources.

Ghana said such remarks echo the language of colonialism and imperialism and risk setting a troubling precedent in modern international relations.

Reaffirming its principled stance, Ghana underscored its commitment to self-determination, insisting that Venezuela’s political future must be decided solely by its people, free from external coercion or interference.

The government called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions and demanded the release of President Maduro and his wife, reiterating Ghana’s long-standing opposition to invasion, occupation, colonial domination, and all violations of international law.

According to the statement, Ghana remains committed to peace, multilateralism, and the preservation of a rules-based international order anchored in respect for sovereignty and human dignity.