1 hour ago

Ghana has set their sights on another foreign born player with Ghanaian descent as they step up efforts to get Berlin-born Ghanaian winger, Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer.

Ghana will play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after beating Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup play offs.

Ghanaguardian.com can report that Black Stars head coach Otto has held positive discussions with the winger about a possible nationality switch.

The 20 year old winger has a Ghanaian father and a German mother and recently completed a protracted transfer saga from Dynamo Dresden to Hamburg SV.

He is not the only one Ghana is chasing as they try to assemble the best squad possible for the World Cup with the likes of Stephan Kofi Ambrosius and Patrick Pfeiffer

He made his professional debut with the Saxons on 20 December 2019 at the age of 18, when he was substituted in the 72nd minute of the match at 1. FC Nürnberg.

In the past two and a half years, the 1.83 m tall attacking player played a total of 76 competitive games for Dresden. In the past season, he played in 30 games in the 2nd division, scoring five goals and setting up five others.

In September last year, Königsdörffer, who also has Ghanaian roots, made his first appearance for the German U21 national team.

In the match against San Marino on 2 September 2021, he was substituted in the 73rd minute. Before that, the right-footer had already made two appearances for the DFB's U20 national team. Now he will also wear the jersey with the rhombus in the future. At HSV, he will be given the number 11.

Ghana is in group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic but will return to action in September in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Angola.

Aside him Ghana is also on the tail of Eddie Nketiah, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams among several others.