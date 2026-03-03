7 hours ago

Ghana is ramping up its economic diplomacy efforts to secure advanced manufacturing and aerospace partnerships, as Ambassador Victor Emmanuel Smith held high-level talks with executives of Robinson Helicopter Company in California.

The industrial outreach visit, which took place in Torrance from February 19–21, 2026, forms part of Ghana’s broader strategy to deepen collaboration with leading U.S. aerospace firms and position itself as a regional aviation services hub under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Discussions focused on potential partnerships in helicopter supply, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, pilot and technician training, and long-term aviation servicing agreements.

Both sides also explored prospects for technology transfer and workforce development to support Ghana’s industrial transformation agenda.

Ambassador Smith highlighted growing demand for rotary-wing aviation services across Ghana’s oil and gas, mining, emergency medical services, tourism, and national security sectors.

He noted that expanding helicopter capacity, alongside building a technically skilled workforce, is essential to improving operational efficiency and maintaining international safety standards.

From an economic perspective, developing local MRO facilities and aviation training institutions could significantly reduce foreign exchange outflows associated with servicing aircraft abroad.

It would also generate high-value employment opportunities and facilitate skills transfer in advanced engineering and technical fields.

The Ambassador presented Ghana as a politically stable, reform-oriented economy with a strategic geographic position capable of serving as a distribution and aviation servicing centre for West Africa.

By leveraging AfCFTA’s single market framework, Ghana aims to attract investment that supports value addition, industrial diversification, and deeper integration into global aerospace supply chains.

Although the engagement represents preliminary dialogue rather than a formal agreement, officials say such targeted partnerships are crucial to shifting Ghana’s economy beyond commodity reliance and toward high-value sectors like aerospace services and advanced manufacturing.

The visit reflects Ghana’s growing emphasis on sector-specific investment promotion, with aviation increasingly seen as a frontier for economic diversification and enhanced regional competitiveness.