1 hour ago

The Ghana Cricket Association (GCA) has been able to secure sponsorship from two giant Corporate entities to aid in the development of the sport in Ghana.

Ghana Gas, with a lot of passion to help sporting disciplines in Ghana develop is supporting the Ghana Cricket Association to refurbish nets at the Achimota Cricket Oval.

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Gas, Dr Benjamin K. D. Asante presented a cheque to the President of the Ghana cricket Association, Mr E. O. Asare after both parties had concluded on the support.

GCB Bank has also extended financial support to the GCA on their quest to make Ghana proud at the upcoming ACA T20 Africa Cup Final in Kenya.

19 players of the Senior national team have been in a non-residential camping for the past 2 months, feverishly preparing for Africa’s T20 final showdown in Nairobi from March 20-28, 2020.

The support from both entities come as a boost to the team’s preparation as Ghana will be facing tough sides for the ultimate.

President of the Ghana Cricket Association, Emmanuel Owusu Asare was more than grateful, stating how relevant the support has been to them.

“I want to first of all thank GCB Bank and Ghana Gas for the huge support they have given us. It is a big relief to us while we were trying to squeeze ourselves to make things happen. We want to really make the whole nation proud at the tournament in Kenya and this support will go a long way to motivating the players to do their best. I want to assure you, that your support has not been thrown away but has been invested. We however look forward to a lasting partnership with you for other support in future.”

The Ghana Cricket Association is knocking on more doors for sponsorship to widely develop the gentlemen game across the country.

GCB Bank is Africa's most welcoming bank, that offers accessible financial support wherever it's needed through helpful service and expert solutions. GCB Bank, formally known as Ghana Commercial Bank is the largest bank in Ghana in terms of total operating assets and share of industry deposits, with 14.2% of total industry deposits and several services including G-Money.

Ghana Gas Company, is the state Agency that has the mandate to operate infrastructure required for the gathering, processing, transporting and marketing of natural gas resources in Ghana.