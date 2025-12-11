3 hours ago

The deal was formalised by Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, and René Jakl

Ghana has signed its seventh bilateral debt restructuring agreement, this time with the Czech Republic, further advancing the country’s efforts to restore debt sustainability.

The agreement was formalized on December 10, 2025, by Ghana’s Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, and René Jakl, Director of the Claims and Recoveries Department at the Export Guarantee and Insurance Corporation (EGAP), representing the Czech Republic.

Dr. Forson expressed Ghana’s gratitude to the Czech government and people, noting the long-standing and strengthened relationship between the two nations. René Jakl described the agreement as the beginning of a new chapter in bilateral cooperation, opening the door to future engagements and support.

“I signed Ghana’s seventh bilateral debt restructuring agreement with the Czech Republic, represented by René Jakl of EGAP. On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I conveyed our sincere appreciation for their continued cooperation. Jakl called the agreement a new chapter that will create opportunities for future support,” Dr. Forson shared on X.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Czech Republic’s Ambassador to Ghana, Pavel Bílek, and officials from Ghana’s Ministry of Finance.

This latest agreement follows prior debt restructuring deals with China, Finland, and the United Kingdom, bringing the total number of major creditor countries aligned with Ghana’s external debt restructuring plan to seven, including France, Spain, and Germany.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has hailed these agreements as a significant step toward restoring debt sustainability and rebuilding investor confidence after years of fiscal challenges.

