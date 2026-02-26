3 hours ago

The Deputy Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Richard Gyan-Mensah, has represented the Government of Ghana as Special Guest of Honour at Kuwait’s 65th National Day and 35th Liberation Anniversary celebration.

He attended the event on behalf of the Minister of Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, and joined Kuwaiti diplomatic officials in observing the national anthems and participating in the ceremonial cake cutting.

The celebration underscored the strong and enduring bilateral relations between Ghana and Kuwait, founded on mutual respect and cooperation.

A key pillar of this partnership is the support provided by the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, which has financed several projects across Ghana in areas such as infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, water resources and energy.

On the sidelines of the event, the deputy minister held discussions focused on expanding trade, investment and technical collaboration between the two countries.

He reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to strengthening ties with Kuwait and expressed confidence that the relationship would continue to grow in ways that promote shared development and prosperity for both nations.