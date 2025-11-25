2 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Maxwell Woledzi has been crowned Player of the Year at Norwegian side Fredrikstad FK for 2025, capping off a remarkable season for the 24-year-old centre-back.

Woledzi featured in 37 matches across all competitions, earning widespread praise for his consistency, leadership, and defensive solidity. His commanding presence at the back was central to Fredrikstad’s success, guiding the club to its first Norway Cup title in 18 years and securing a place in the Eliteserien Team of the Year.

Career Impact at Fredrikstad



Joined the club in 2023 on a contract running until December 2026



Has become a key figure in defense, noted for his aerial strength, tactical awareness, and composure



Helped Fredrikstad maintain a Top 6 finish in successive seasons since their return to the top flight



Current market value: €2.2 million



Reported interest from Major League Soccer side Nashville SC, who have tabled an offer under review by Fredrikstad



Growing attention from clubs across Europe and beyond as his reputation continues to rise

A graduate of the Right to Dream Academy, Woledzi previously played for FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark and Vitoria Guimaraes B in Portugal before moving to Norway. His development has been marked by steady growth, resilience, and an ability to adapt across different leagues.

Despite his heroics, he is yet to gain any international call-up in any level and he will be hoping to get the nod sooner rather than later.