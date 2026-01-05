3 hours ago

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu is set to miss the World Cup after AS Monaco confirmed he has suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee.

The injury occurred at the very end of Monaco’s match against Olympique Lyonnais over the weekend, dealing a major blow to both club and country.

In a statement, the Ligue 1 side confirmed the severity of the injury, which is expected to keep the 25-year-old sidelined for an extended period and rule him out of international action for the foreseeable future.

Salisu has been a key figure for Monaco since joining the club, while his absence will be keenly felt by Ghana’s national team, where he has established himself as a regular starter in defence.

The timing of the injury is particularly cruel, with Ghana preparing for crucial fixtures and looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup, now set to take place without one of their most reliable defenders.

ACL injuries typically require surgery followed by months of rehabilitation, raising questions over Salisu’s return date and readiness for top-level football.