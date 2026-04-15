3 hours ago

Ghana’s economy remains resilient despite recent global shocks, according to Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson, who made the remarks after a meeting with Anna Bjerde at the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings.

The Minister said Ghana’s economic stability has been supported by prudent policy decisions, ongoing reforms, and fiscal buffers built over the past year.

He also noted that increased domestic gas production has helped cushion the impact of rising global energy prices, contributing to improved macroeconomic resilience.

However, Dr. Forson acknowledged that inefficiencies within the energy distribution sector remain a significant risk to sustaining recent economic gains.

He indicated that government is taking steps to introduce greater private sector participation in the energy value chain to improve billing systems, revenue collection, and overall operational efficiency.

Ms. Bjerde commended Ghana’s economic management efforts and reaffirmed the World Bank’s support for the country’s reform agenda. She, however, emphasised the need for urgent action to address challenges in the energy sector to ensure they do not undermine broader economic stability.