2 days ago

The Embassy of Ghana in Washington, DC, has confirmed that Ghana’s former Minister for Finance, Mr. Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta, has been taken into custody by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In a press statement issued on January 10, 2026, and signed by Ambassador Victor Emmanuel Smith, the Embassy said it became aware of the situation and immediately took steps to verify the circumstances surrounding the detention.

According to the statement, the Embassy formally contacted the relevant detention facility to request access to Mr. Ofori-Atta in order to provide consular assistance in line with established diplomatic and international protocols. However, officials were informed that the former minister declined to engage with consular officers at that time, indicating he preferred to do so in the presence of his legal representatives.

The Embassy noted that it remains in contact with the appropriate United States authorities and is closely monitoring the situation to ensure that Mr. Ofori-Atta’s rights are fully respected.

The statement did not provide details on the reasons for the detention or how long Mr. Ofori-Atta is expected to remain in custody.

The Embassy assured the public of its continued engagement with all relevant agencies and pledged to provide support within the limits of diplomatic procedures as the matter unfolds.